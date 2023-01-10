One more Shiv Sena MLA from Uddhav Thackeray faction gets ACB notice

After Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MLAs Vaibhav Naik and Rajan Salvi, a third MLA, Nitin Deshmukh, has received a notice from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) asking him to join the investigation in the disproportionate assets case. The Thackeray-led Sena has been alleging that the government is targeting their MLAs and MPs to pressurise them to defect from Sena and join Shinde faction. Earlier, Deshmukh was also booked by Nagpur police for assaulting police during the winter season.

The Amravati office of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sent a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Deshmukh on Monday and he has been asked to be present in the Amravati office of ACB on January 17 and join the investigation in his alleged disproportionate assets case.

Nitin Deshmukh is the third MLA of the Thackeray faction to have come under the ACB’s radar. Earlier, Rajapur MLA Rajan Salvi and Kudal Malvan constituency MLA Vaibhav Naik were sent notices by ACB.

After receiving the notice, Deshmukh said he has been asked to appear in Amravati on January 17 and has been asked to provide information about his property. Deshmukh said that he will appear before the ACB and cooperate with the notice. However, he said that it is just an attempt to harass him.

“This is third time that law enforcement agencies are behind me in the past six months. A few days ago, Bhavnatai Gawli (Shinde faction MP) had filed a case against me. A case was registered against me during the winter session in Nagpur. Now the notice of ACB office has come from Amravati. Now I am waiting for the ED’s notice. I am not at all upset or afraid. The ACB notice has asked me to reveal my property details. But don’t they know that our property details are already disclosed in the election affidavit which we file before elections,” Deshmukh said.

He added that there is no mention of complainant in the notice but he has learnt the complainant’s name and he will reveal all about the complainant and the case on January 17 in a press conference. Deshmukh said he will remain loyal to Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena at any cost and won’t leave the party.