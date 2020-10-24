One more arrested in ‘TRP scam’

scorecardresearch
Friday, October 23, 2020
Chandivli-resident Harish Patil (45) was arrested for allegedly helping an accused wanted in the case, the owner of a small media house, to evade arrest, police said. The two are friends, police claimed.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | October 24, 2020 3:30:59 am
mumbai police, mumbai trp scam, mumbai trp scam arrests, repulic tv, BARC, indian express newsMeanwhile, police have added sections of forgery to its FIR in the case. “We have found several forged documents being used by the accused. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police crime branch on Friday arrested one more person in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged manipulation of television rating points (TRP), taking the total arrests in the case to nine. The police have also added sections of forgery to its FIR in the case.

Chandivli-resident Harish Patil (45) was arrested for allegedly helping an accused wanted in the case, the owner of a small media house, to evade arrest, police said. The two are friends, police claimed. “We have found some monetary transactions between Patil and the accused wanted in the case. We are interrogating him to find out where the accused is,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, police have added sections of forgery to its FIR in the case. “We have found several forged documents being used by the accused.

Accordingly, those sections have been added,” an officer said. So far, the police have made nine arrests in the case which included former Hansa Research Group employees.

