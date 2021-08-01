Over one lakh vaccinated in a day in Mumbai; twice in last one week

Mumbai on Saturday vaccinated 1,01,903 people on Saturday — twice in a week and thrice in two months that the city has been able to inoculate over 1 lakh people in a day.

Over 17.71 lakh people have been inoculated in Mumbai to date. On Friday, 1,01,944 people were vaccinated across 426 centres.

Of Saturday’s figures, 70,213 people were vaccinated at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run centres while the 113 private centres across the city gave shots to 26,459 residents.

BMC had received 1.8 lakh doses earlier this week. The doses will last till Monday. The city has been inoculating an average of 70,000 people per day over the last few weeks. However, due to a shortage in supply, the government and civic-run centres were closed for five days in July.

In June, 1.54 lakh doses were administered in a day — the highest number of jabs given in a day to date. Currently, the number of citizens who have received their first dose stands at 54,52,457. According to the health ministry’s data, over 16.19 lakh citizens aged above 60 have been fully vaccinated.

Besides, 21.99 lakh in the 45-plus age group and 26.61 lakh in the 18-44 age bracket have got at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.