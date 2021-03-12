One killed in drink driving accident, friend arrested

The friend, who was driving in an inebriated condition, has been arrested for drink driving and causing death due to negligencc (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old pillion rider died due to head injuries after the bike he was travelling on with his friend veered out of control and skid on a bridge in Goregaon (West) early Wednesday.

The friend, who was driving in an inebriated condition, has been arrested for drink driving and causing death due to negligence. According to Goregaon police, the incident took place around 12.15 am on MTNL junction bridge when the two friends were traveling on an Unicorn bike from Goregaon (East) to Goregaon (West).

While the deceased has been identified as Yash Vaniya (25), her friend is Ankur Ojha (25). Both residents of Malad, they did odd jobs for a living. “Both were friends and at the time of the incident, they were under the influence of alcohol. The accused was driving the bike rashly, leading to the incident,” said Harish Goswami, Senior Inspector of Goregaon police station.



Vaniya suffered head injuries and Ojha escaped with minor injuries. Passersby alerted the police, following which the duo was rushed to a nearby hospital where Vaniya was declared brought dead on admission.



A suo motu FIR has been registered by the Goregaon police against Ojha under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC and 184 (dangerous driving) and 185 (driving under influence of alcohol or drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was arrested late Wednesday.