Mumbai: One killed as slab of under-construction building collapses

One person was killed and another injured after a portion of a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Dongri area of south Mumbai on Monday, a police officer said.

The mishap took place around 10.15 am in Chinchbunder area on Flank Road, he said.

Two persons working in the building got trapped under the debris, the officer said, adding they were pulled out with the help of the fire brigade.

Both were rushed to a state-run hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival, he said. The other person was reported to be in a critical condition.