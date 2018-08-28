One held for pushing woman off train

The woman, Pratibha Tripathi, had sustained injuries on her head and a fracture in her hand. (Representational Image) The woman, Pratibha Tripathi, had sustained injuries on her head and a fracture in her hand. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly pushing a 58-year-old woman out of a train while trying to snatch her bag five days ago.

The woman, Pratibha Tripathi, had sustained injuries on her head and a fracture in her hand. On August 22, Tripathi, who was headed to her sister’s residence in Bengaluru, had boarded a train from platform.

As she called up her sister to inform that she had boarded the train, a man started pulling her bag and they entered into a scuffle. Eventually, the man pushed her and Tripathi fell out of the train, injuring her head and hand.

She then approached the CST GRP, where a case of robbery and attempt to murder was registered against an unidentified person.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (GRP) Purshottam Karad said, “The woman was pushed out of a moving train and could have suffered a life threatening injury had she fallen on the tracks. Given the gravity of the offence, we set up several teams to probe the incident.”

“Eventually, we received a tip-off that the person involved in the crime was sleeping outside the JJ hospital. A team reached the spot and arrested Mukaddar Idrisi. We have also recovered the cellphone that the accused had stolen from the victim,” he added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App