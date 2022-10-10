scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

One held for attack on transgender person, police on the lookout for two more

The incident took place around 1.45 am as the complainant was walking on the road with her “Guru” when three persons arrived at the spot in a rickshaw and attacked her.

Police have arrested one accused and are on the lookout for two more. (File photo)

Police on Monday arrested a transgender person and are on the lookout for a husband-wife duo who allegedly teamed up to attack another transgender person, who identifies as a woman, by forcing her to consume phenyl and slashing her on the back and hand with a blade in a suburban area of the city during the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident took place around 1.45 am as the complainant was walking on the road with her “Guru” when three persons arrived at the spot in a rickshaw and attacked her.

While the transgender person caught the complainant’s hair, the man held her hand and made her consume phenyl even as his wife assaulted the victim on her back and hand with a blade. The trio threatened the complainant to withdraw an ongoing case of sexual assault on her where the man is one of the two accused.

More from Mumbai

The case was registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC around 10 years ago, said a senior inspector of the police station concerned. “We have arrested the transgender person for murder attempt and search is on for the other two accused,” the inspector added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...Premium
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jatiPremium
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jati
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...Premium
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 10:35:48 pm
Next Story

Is a ‘soft launch’ right for your relationship?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement