One held for attack on transgender person, police on the lookout for two more

Police on Monday arrested a transgender person and are on the lookout for a husband-wife duo who allegedly teamed up to attack another transgender person, who identifies as a woman, by forcing her to consume phenyl and slashing her on the back and hand with a blade in a suburban area of the city during the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident took place around 1.45 am as the complainant was walking on the road with her “Guru” when three persons arrived at the spot in a rickshaw and attacked her.

While the transgender person caught the complainant’s hair, the man held her hand and made her consume phenyl even as his wife assaulted the victim on her back and hand with a blade. The trio threatened the complainant to withdraw an ongoing case of sexual assault on her where the man is one of the two accused.

The case was registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC around 10 years ago, said a senior inspector of the police station concerned. “We have arrested the transgender person for murder attempt and search is on for the other two accused,” the inspector added.