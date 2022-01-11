One dies in gas leak at Kurla industrial estate

ONE PERSON was killed and at least two others were injured in a gas leak at Kurla Industrial Estate in the eastern suburb of Mumbai on Monday morning.

The incident took place around 8.15 am when the workers were cleaning the gas storage tank. While cleaning the tank, the workers fell and were trapped inside the tank. An official of civic body’s disaster control room said, “The labourers were undertaking the annual maintenance work of the tank when they got trapped inside the gas storage tank. The fire brigade personnel rescued the trapped workers and rushed them to the civic hospital.”

The fire brigade personnel used Hazmat suits to enter the contaminated tank to rescue the trapped workers.

The workers inhaled toxic methanol and cyanuric chloride used to make dyes. According to the fire brigade, one person, Ramnivas Sarod, 36, died due to inhaling the toxic gas.

Two others — Rubin Solkar, 36 and Sarvansh Sonavane, 25 – have been admitted to BMC’s Rajawadi Hospital where their condition is described as stable.

The cause of the gas leak and the trapping of the labourers will be investigated, said a fire brigade official.

The Ghatkopar police have registered an FIR under Section 304 (A) against the supervisor and concerned persons. No arrests have been made so far.

In another incident, fire broke out in a wooden godown near Mustafa Bazar in Byculla at 5.30 am on Monday. Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Visuals from the spot showed black smoke billowing amid huge flames. There were no casualties in the incident.