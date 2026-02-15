One dead, three injured after Metro parapet collapses on LBS Road, Mulund

A parapet wall segment from an under-construction Metro Line 4 stretch fell on an autorickshaw and car in Mulund, killing 60-year-old Ramdhan Yadav and injuring three others. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

One person died and three others were injured after a segment of a parapet wall on the Metro Line 4 fell on an autorickshaw and a car travelling on the LBS Road, Mulund, on Saturday. The 6×4 feet boulder fell on a moving autorickshaw and Skoda car at around 12.15 pm, impacting the occupants of the rickshaw the most.

Sixty-year-old Ramdhan Yadav, who was in the auto died, while his relative, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav, 45, who was the driver of the rickshaw, was seriously injured and fighting for his life, as per family members.

The third occupant of the rickshaw and another member of the Yadav family, Mahendra Pratap Yadav, 52, who was also on his way for wedding celebrations, sustained serious injuries and was in an ICU, but is out of the critical stage. The fourth injured, Deepa Ruhiya, 40, who was in the Skoda car, sustained injuries but is in a stable condition.

In the past three years, accidents on Metro sites have resulted in the deaths of three persons and injured at least one, adding to the MMRDA’s track record of poor safety at work sites.