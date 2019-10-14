Mumbai: One dead, five injured in fire in Girgaon building

One person died and five others were injured after a fire broke out in Aditya Arcade in Girgaon on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Uttam Kumar (22), who worked as a daily wager in one of the shops in the building.

The fire broke out at 6 am in the ground-plus-four-storey building. Two firemen were injured during rescue operations.

This is the first time the Mumbai Fire Brigade used an Israel-imported grill cutter to cut through the concrete. Chief fire officer P Rahangdale said, “It is a small and compact tool which helps us cut through quickly.”

“We have all kinds of rescue equipment, but they are very heavy to supplement rescue operations,” he added. “Light weight rescue tools were procured, which includes battery operated cutting tools brought recently from Israel.” The latest equipment was brought from Tel Aviv two months ago, after fire officials went there to inspect it.

The fire brigade was able to rescue 10 people from the building. According to doctors at J J Hospital, three injured labourers—Dilip Choudhary (40), Ashok Choudhary (23) and Bharat Choudhary (23)—suffered from suffocation, but are stable. Three others were taken to Nair hospital, one of which was Kumar, who was declared dead. Two others, firemen Sudan Gore and Nandakumar Wayal, were admitted with minor injuries.

Sources said the fire spread due to combustible material, including mobile phones in shops, as well as other electronic items. By evening, the fire brigade was able to cover the fire from all sides. By Sunday night,cooling operations began.