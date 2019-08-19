One dead as pickup truck rams into autorickshaw in Borivali

An autorickshaw driver was killed and another was injured after a pickup truck rammed into their vehicles on the New Link Road in Borivali West on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident took place at 4.25 am at Ganpat Patil Nagar, where the deceased, Raysaheb Yadav (45) and his friend Virendra Gupta (30), had parked their vehicles and were waiting for passengers.

The police said a Mahindra Bolero pickup truck rammed into the autorickshaw from the rear after the driver lost control. Both men in the autorickshaw were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Yadav was pronounced dead on arrival while Gupta was being treated for fractures, the police said.

Pandit Thackeray, senior inspector, MHB Colony police station, said the driver of the pickup truck, which is owned by a women’s self-help group, fled after the accident.

“The vehicle had picked up poultry waste from a market in Borivali and was headed to Wada in Palghar to dump it,” said Thackeray, adding that they are talking to the owner of the vehicle to track down the driver.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was registered against the driver of the pickup truck.