One dead after branch of tree collapses at police HQ

Civic officials said that the tree that collapsed was under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD) and didn’t fall under the purview of BMC.

A 45-year-old man died and vehicles were damaged after a branch of a Gulmohar tree collapsed on the premises of the state police headquarters in Colaba on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Anil Bhagoji Gore, officials said.

According to officials from Mumbai’s tree department, an inspection was carried out after the incident. “The branch had decayed from inside, thus making the larger part of the tree hollow,” they said.

Civic officials said that the tree that collapsed was under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD) and didn’t fall under the purview of BMC.

People present at the spot said that the branch collapsed on Gore, following which he fell unconscious. He was rushed to St George’s Hospital, where he was declared dead.