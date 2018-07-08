One dead, 20 rescued from waterfall near Mumbai as water level rises

Waterlogging in Kalyan as rains continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Waterlogging in Kalyan as rains continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

A monsoon picnic turned tragic at the Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai on Saturday as one person died after the water level rose suddenly following heavy rainfall. At least 20 people also had to be rescued by the police and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

According to Palghar police, about 120 revellers gathered at the spot when the water level started to rise. Many managed to return to safety, but 21 people remained stranded. When the rescue operation was called off at 9 pm, a male body was recovered. Twenty people were rescued.

To aid the rescue operation, the district officials said that on the request of the Vasai Tehsildar, three teams from the NDRF were roped in along with five Air Force helicopters.

Tehsildar Kiran Surawase said, “I was informed about the incident around 2 pm, following which I requested the Air Force for five helicopters. With the help of NDRF, fire fighters and the local police, we rescued those who were stranded. Only one picnicker died and his body had been found. It was sent to the district hospital.”

The police said the deceased had been identified as Bhavesh Gupta, who was at the picnic spot along with his friends.

The waterfall is located inside the Tungareshwar jungle, a nearly two-hour walk from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway with no motorable road. “The rescue team had to either walk till the waterfall or make use of horses,” said an official.

Later in the day, a helicopter with five rescued women was flown to Kalina in Mumbai, said a district official.

The Mumbai Traffic police also provided a green corridor for the NDRF team, which had been dispatched to rescue those who were stranded.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Jadhav, (traffic) said, “After the NDRF officials contacted us, we provided them green corridor throughout the Western Express Highway from their office in Andheri till Dahisar.”

