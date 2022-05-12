One booked for taking MP Navneet Rana’s photos during her MRI scan

THE BANDRA Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against an unknown person who clicked photographs of MP Navneet Rana while she was in the MRI scan room for a test on May 6, and circulated it on social media. The FIR has been registered under Sections 448 (trespassing) and 336 (act done rashly or negligently endangering lives) of the IPC.

The complainant, Amit Gaud, is a security supervisor with the Lilavati Hospital. The incident took place around 10pm on May 6 when Rana was sent to the radiology department’s MRI division. Her husband Ravi Rana, his security guard, and an unknown person were accompanying her then. “The unknown person clicked her photographs while she was lying on the MRI machine. He further gave the photos to the media and made them viral on social media. It’s against the rules to take any kind of electronic materials or metals in the MRI room. “A board stating ‘no videography, no photography’ is also placed outside the room,” the complainant said.

He said while the accused did not have the permission to commit the act, he has been captured on hospital’s CCTV camera and the footage has been handed over to police.

Only this Monday, former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande visited the hospital and questioned the management on how Rana’s pictures could be shot and circulated on social media.

Rana was admitted to the hospital after her discharge from Byculla jail last week, following her arrest for threatening to recite Hanuman chalisa at Matoshri, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra (East).