Non-operational sprinkler inside flat caused blaze to spread, says preliminary report in One Avighna Park fire case

A preliminary report of Mumbai Fire Brigade on the blaze at One Avighna Park has indicated that the non-operational firefighting system in flat number 1902 in B wing, where the fire started, led to further spread of the blaze.

According to officials from the fire brigade, the blaze started from electrical panel due to short circuit near main door of the flat but a few sprinklers installed inside the house were non-functional.

“There were sprinklers in the kitchen area. If those could have started in time, the fire would not have spread further. We will submit a preliminary report on the incident on Tuesday. We have already given our statement to police,” said a senior officer from Mumbai Fire Brigade.

A 30-year-old security guard had died while saving others in the fire that broke out inside a flat on the 19th floor of One Avighna Park on Friday morning.

Earlier, an official had said that fire fighting systems of the building were non-functional initially and that they had to manually start it.

Meanwhile, Nishant Agarwal, managing director of One Avighna Group, has alleged that the flat owner carried out illegal alteration in the flat despite their objection.

“Our facility team had received many emails from the owner of the flat asking us to approve various changes, which we have not permitted. The flat owner had specifically asked us for approval to relocate the sprinklers. This being a gross violation, we have not permitted the same. However, during site review on Sunday, October 24, 2021, prima facie it appears to us that the flat owner has gone ahead and done these changes regardless. It is evident that the location of the sprinklers has been changed. It seems that he has used a third-party contractor to do this work without our knowledge,” read the statement by Agarwal.

The statement further added, “In order to carry out this work, he seems to have shut the water supply to the sprinklers on his own, and this could possibly be the reason why the automatic response sprinklers did not activate when the fire broke out, as claimed by the owner.”

Despite repeated attempts, Rohit Rathod, owner of the flat, did not respond to calls and messages.