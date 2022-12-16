One Avighna Park blaze: Fire Brigade to conduct inspection to check for unauthorised renovation

A day after a fire incident was reported from the 22nd floor of the upscale One Avighna Park residential tower, officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade said that a thorough inspection will be carried out inside the apartment in which the blaze originated to check if any alterations or unauthorised renovation works had been carried out which might have intensified the flames.

The inspection will be carried out jointly by the fire officials along with the local civic ward office.

“We will verify the permission documents and the NOCs that were issued to the occupants by the local ward office and record statements as well. The reports for the same will be out by next week,” V N Sangle, assistant divisional fire officer, who headed the fire fighting operation on Thursday, told The Indian Express on Friday.

This is the second fire incident that was reported from this society in the past 14 months. In October 2021, a fire inside a 19th floor apartment had led to the death of one person in the building.

On the latest fire, Sangle said that unlike last year, the inbuilt fire fighting systems were operational in the building this time that helped the fire brigade keep the blaze contained.

“Last year, when the blaze erupted, the inbuilt systems were not working. Following this, the fire brigade had sent them (building authorities) a notice. However, all the systems were working this time. Therefore, the proportion of loss incurred was minimum,” Sangle said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of such frequent fire incidents in high-rises, experts have pushed for installation of fire evacuation lifts in all such buildings.

“Almost all the fires in Mumbai are caused by short circuits or electrical hazards. Therefore, there is a need to carry out regular electrical audits in all the residential towers in Mumbai,” said Vaibhav Pange, an electrical auditor approved by the state government.

Dr Deepak Monga, fire evacuation and safety expert, said, “If the building lacks a proper evacuation system and electrical audits, we are going to witness more such fire incidents.”

On Thursday, a level 1 fire was reported from a 4-BHK apartment on the 22nd floor of the B-wing building of the complex. While no loss of lives were reported, the entire flat was gutted in the incident.