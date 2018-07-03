One arrested for ‘rape’ of Italian woman by Mumbai Police

The alleged incident occurred on June 14, when the woman who works for a private firm and resides in south Mumbai, had decided to take a tour of the city. The alleged incident occurred on June 14, when the woman who works for a private firm and resides in south Mumbai, had decided to take a tour of the city.

The Mumbai Police arrested a man on Monday who had claimed to be a tourist guide and allegedly raped a 37-year-old Italian woman inside a moving cab in Juhu last month. The accused was picked up from a residential area in Cuffe Parade Monday night, police said.

According to Juhu police, the accused has been identified as Rakesh Nandi Neelkanth. “We managed to find CCTV footage of the car the accused had hailed and taken the female tourist in. With the help of the cab driver, we managed to gather information on the accused,” a senior officer said.

“Neelkanth had been hiding in a house in Cuffe Parade. Although that was his address a year back, he had since moved out to a house in Panvel. But since he knew the police were looking for him, he decided to hide there. We arrested him from the house on Monday night,” said DCP (Detection) Dilip Sawant. The alleged incident occurred on June 14, when the woman who works for a private firm and resides in south Mumbai, had decided to take a tour of the city. “According to her complaint, a local approached her as a tour guide and accompanied her. After the tour ended, he claimed to live in the same area and accompanied her in the cab, which he stopped at a liquor store and bought a few cans of beer. He then forced her to drink and perform sexual acts on him. He then dropped her off and threatened her with dire consequence if she complained against him,” said a senior officer.

Immediately after that, the woman left Mumbai. She travelled to Bengaluru and Delhi, where she approached the Italian Embassy for assistance. She was asked to register a police complaint. On Friday, the woman approached the Colaba police. After a case of rape was registered against the man, the investigation was transferred to Juhu police station, under whose jurisdiction the offence is alleged to have taken place.

“We are interrogating him and will present him before the court tomorrow,” a police officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App