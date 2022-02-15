scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 14, 2022
Must Read

One arrested for gang-rape of 23-year-old in Malad, two more wanted

The woman approached the police on Saturday alleging she was raped by three men at the residence of one of the accused in Malad (west).

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 15, 2022 1:06:25 am
Maharashtra latest news, Mumbai latest news, Malad police, gang rape, rape, indian expressThe woman works for an escort service and her services were hired by one of the three men. (Representational)

Malad police arrested a man on Sunday for the alleged gang rape of a 23-year-old woman and are on the lookout for two others. The woman approached the police on Saturday alleging she was raped by three men at the residence of one of the accused in Malad (west).

The woman works for an escort service and her services were hired by one of the three men. When she reached his house on Friday, all three accused were present and they gang raped her.

More from Mumbai

Senior police inspector, Dhananjay Ligade of Malad police confirmed a case of gang rape was registered but did not reveal any further details.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement