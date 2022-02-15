One arrested for gang-rape of 23-year-old in Malad, two more wanted

Malad police arrested a man on Sunday for the alleged gang rape of a 23-year-old woman and are on the lookout for two others. The woman approached the police on Saturday alleging she was raped by three men at the residence of one of the accused in Malad (west).

The woman works for an escort service and her services were hired by one of the three men. When she reached his house on Friday, all three accused were present and they gang raped her.

Senior police inspector, Dhananjay Ligade of Malad police confirmed a case of gang rape was registered but did not reveal any further details.