scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

On World Philosophy Day, Mumbai event explores symbols, their meaning

“Life and nature speak to us in symbols,” said Barzilay, “it exists all around us, but we need to learn to listen, to perceive the hidden meaning behind the visible, and this is where Philosophy can help”.

Mumbai World Philosophy Day, Mumbai National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsPoulain said, “Symbol helps with the invisible, this world of the Maya, to perceive what is behind the veil, the invisible. The camera is… also able to capture something visible. As a philosophic photographer, my aim is very specific. It’s not photography, it’s not philosophy, it is 'photosophy'."

On the occasion of World Philosophy Day, which falls on the third Thursday of November, audiences gathered at Mumbai’s National Gallery of Modern Art for a programme on ‘Exploring the meaning of life through symbols’. Organised by New Acropolis, the programme centred around two talks – first by Yoran Barzilay, director of New Acropolis India, and another by Israeli philosopher-photographer Pierre Poulain.

New Acropolis is a non-profit organisation that positions itself as an ‘international organisation that promotes an ideal of timeless values in order to contribute to individual and collective development’. New Acropolis chose to commemorate World Philosophy Day with the theme of ‘The Language of Symbols’ across 400 branches in 50 countries.

“Life and nature speak to us in symbols,” said Barzilay, “it exists all around us, but we need to learn to listen, to perceive the hidden meaning behind the visible, and this is where Philosophy can help”.

Barzilay noted the difference between signs and symbols, and spoke about how philosophy can reveal the meanings hidden within symbols. “

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics
More from Mumbai

Poulain said, “Symbol helps with the invisible, this world of the Maya, to perceive what is behind the veil, the invisible. The camera is… also able to capture something visible. As a philosophic photographer, my aim is very specific. It’s not photography, it’s not philosophy, it is ‘photosophy’.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 12:36:04 am
Next Story

Western Railway to convert 26 local trains into 15 coaches

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement