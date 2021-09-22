On Western Railway’s anvil, hybrid trains with AC, semi-AC and non-AC coaches

The Western Railway (WR) is planning to introduce hybrid local train coaches, which will have AC, semi-AC and non-AC compartments.

Both the WR and Central Railway had recently conducted a survey among suburban commuters in which 70 per cent of the respondents had requested them to increase the trips or numbers of AC local trains on the routes.

We are working on introducing more local AC trains in future and planning to have hybrid local trains, which will have both AC and non-AC coaches in the same train. The feasibility test for the same will take place in time,” Alok Kansal, the General Manager of WR, said while speaking to mediapersons.

MEMU services resume on Vasai Road-Diva-Panvel sections

Meanwhile, the Railways have decided to restore the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services on Mumbai Division between Vasai Road-Diva-Panvel sections from Friday. The services were shut since the lockdown started in March 2020 and commuters had been demanding for the services to be resumed for several months now.

The existing Covid-19 protocols mandated for traveling in the EMU (Mumbai local) suburban services on Mumbai division will be followed for issuance of tickets/passes and travel in MEMU services, officials said.