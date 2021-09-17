Mumbai: On way to ship-breaking site, tugboat runs aground, stuck for four days

An old tugboat called Tru Grit, which was being towed to Darukhana ship-breaking ground, has run aground off Raj Bhavan and is stuck in a stony area for the last four days.

A senior shipping ministry official said that the vessel was being towed to Darukhana for dismantling when the rope snapped, causing the tug to drift away and get caught in the rocks.

The official said that other tugs could not access the area as it was in shallow waters. “Now, cables will be sent to the ship to enable it to be pulled out,” said the official.

Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar said that a notice has been issued to the owner of the tug to remove it.

Darshan Khatau, a Malabar Hill resident who is also a conservation biologist, said, “This tug has been there for the last four to five days and it is very close to where the proposed Shivaji Memorial site is. Nobody is doing anything about it and

salvage operations are yet to commence.’’

Deputy Commissioner of Police (coastal) Ganesh Shinde said, “This tug was being brought from some foreign country by a Navi Mumbai-based company. The weather was rough on September 14 and the cable snapped and the tug ran aground. Two tugs — Water lily and Orchid – besides two trawlers attempted to pull it out. The Coast Guard has also been informed. One strong tug is needed to pull the vessel out.’’