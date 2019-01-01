On uddhav’s ‘Pahredar’ comment: Waiting to give appropriate reply: Fadnavis

TAKING NOTE of its ally Shiv Sena’s growing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the ruling BJP government will give “an appropriate reply at an appropriate time”.

Advertising

Fadnavis was interacting with the media on Monday and criticised the Sena for calling Modi a chor (thief). “Those who spit on the sun know where the spit will fall. The sun remains unaffected. Wait for my reply. We will give an appropriate reply at an appropriate time,” he added.

The chief minister, however, further said he will extend his new year greeting to the Shiv Sena despite growing differences between the two allies. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the fissures are getting sharper but the parties have kept the option of a pre-poll alliance open ended.

The Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had criticised the Modi government at a rally in Pandharpur, stating, “Pahredar (watchman) has become chor”, echoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi who used the term “Chowkidar chor hai” (the watchman is the thief).

Though the CM did not elaborate on the Sena-BJP alliance, he made it clear that the BJP will contest against the Congress-NCP alliance during 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. Talking about the alliance between BJP and NCP during the Ahmednagar municipal corporation elections, he said, “The BJP was willing to give unconditional support to the Shiv Sena for staking claim for mayor and deputy mayor posts in Ahmednagar municipal corporation election,” adding that the Sena did not respond to the offer. However, he further said, the NCP voluntarily came forward to lend their support despite the BJP not taking the initiative.