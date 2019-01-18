On the run: Wanted in five states, bookie from Ulhasnagar evading police for 4 years

Wanted in six cases registered in five states, Anil Jaisinghani, a known bookie from Ulhasnagar, has been evading the police for four years now. Arrested thrice in a betting case, Jaisinghani has, in all, 16 cases registered against him.

In May 2015, the Gujarat Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided two of Jaisinghani’s houses and booked him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He continued to be on the run citing poor health and eight months later, applied for a transit bail in the Bombay High Court.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Kadam (Azad Maidan division) said, “The Ahmedabad sessions court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Initially, posing to be ill, he got admitted in a hospital but later submitted a bogus medical certificate, claiming that his wife Karishma is to undergo a test for a surgery.”

The Azad Maidan police were later informed that he had forged the signature of a Lilavati hospital doctor. Following this, a case of cheating and forgery was registered against Jaisinghani on May 1, 2016. As the police couldn’t locate him in three years, the HC declared him a proclaimed offender last year.

Kadam said, “Jaisinghani is mainly based in Ulhasnagar and everybody knows him. After a proclamation notice was issued by the HC in September last year, we posted banners in the hope that somebody would inform us about his location. But we are still trying to find him.”

Officers from Gujarat ED as well as Mumbai, Thane, Goa, Assam and Madhya Pradesh Police are looking for Jaisinghani.

A complainant, Kishor Keswani, said: “Jaisinghani is known for lodging false complaints against people and extorting money from them. He had also got a false case of rape and drug possession registered against me with the Goa and Assam police, respectively. I got a clean chit and a case was registered against him.”

Following this, the Goa and Assam police sought help from Keswani. “We were called to the police station when they were analysing Jaisinghani’s call detail record (CDR)… we found that several policemen, including two assistant commissioners, a deputy commissioner and a superintendent of police, were in touch with him. We took a copy of the CDR and submitted it in the HC, which asked two deputy commissioners of police from Mumbai to probe the matter and submit timely reports,” said Keswan’s nephew Deepak.

In September 2018, Azad Maidan police had sealed Jaisinghani’s Ulhasnagar residence. Last week, the HC directed the investigators to seal his hotel in Shirdi.