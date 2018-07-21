On the run since 1995, 46-year-old murder accused arrested in Mumbai

Suresh Upadhyay, a Badlapur resident, who had four cases registered against him, including two of murder, had been on the run ever since he was released on bail in 1995. (Representational) Suresh Upadhyay, a Badlapur resident, who had four cases registered against him, including two of murder, had been on the run ever since he was released on bail in 1995. (Representational)

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested a 46-year-old man, believed to be a former member of the Arun Gawli gang, who was allegedly on the run for the past 23 years. Suresh Upadhyay, a Badlapur resident, who had four cases registered against him, including two of murder, had been on the run ever since he was released on bail in 1995.

Anil Mane, senior inspector of Crime Branch (unit 7) said Upadhyay had moved to UP after being released on bail in all the four cases. Nearly a decade back, he returned and was working at a flour mill in Kalyan area. “Since he resided in Kanjurmarg area, we had been making enquiries there. Recently, we found that he was working in Kalyan. Based on that, we laid a trap and arrested him,” said Mane.

The local crime branch had started looking for him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him since he had stopped attending trials in cases registered against him. Of the two murder cases registered against him was the murder of Bhandup Shiv Sena shakha pramukh Maruti Hardankar and Ulhasnagar-based businessman, both in 1992.

