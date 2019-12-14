On the run, Congress ex-corporator arrested by Mumbai Police for rape of 14-year-old

A crime branch officer said in September, the man called a 14-year-old girl, a close relative, to his home under the pretext of offering her a scholarship to study in the US and allegedly raped her. A crime branch officer said in September, the man called a 14-year-old girl, a close relative, to his home under the pretext of offering her a scholarship to study in the US and allegedly raped her.

A former corporator from Govandi who allegedly raped a minor relative in September was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday after being on the run for nearly three months.

The man, a former Congress corporator, had also contested October’s Assembly elections as an Independent candidate. A crime branch officer said in September, the man called a 14-year-old girl, a close relative, to his home under the pretext of offering her a scholarship to study in the US and allegedly raped her. “The accused gives money to the girl’s family and takes complete care of their finances. So there was a lot of pressure on the girl and her family not to register a complaint,” the officer added.

However, after the girl filed a complaint at the Shivaji Nagar police station, the accused fled the city. “He had also filed an anticipatory bail application. But after the court rejected it, the accused fled to Rajasthan,” the officer said.

The crime branch was recently handed over investigation of the case and caught the accused after he returned to the city on Thursday. The former corporator was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, produced in court on Friday and remanded to police custody till December 17, the crime branch said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App