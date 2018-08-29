On the job: He is sought after for funeral services

Joslyen Soares has arranged over 1,000 funerals, mostly for those from low-income groups. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi) Joslyen Soares has arranged over 1,000 funerals, mostly for those from low-income groups. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Joslyen Soares’s job is pretty much a matter of life and death. Soares (54), a resident of Thane, has worked as an undertaker, funeral director, activist and volunteer at the Thane Civil Hospital for about 25 years. He has arranged over 1,000 funerals, mostly for those from low-income groups who always turn to him when they need help.

“As a young boy in Standard IV, I noticed that when people passed away in our area there was nobody to turn to when it came to disposing off the body or freezing the body. Other undertakers were usually expensive and the poor had no way of paying them. So I decided to step in and have been doing this ever since. Back then I assisted in transporting the deceased on ice slabs, and in ‘tongas’,” he said.

On a regular day, Soares receives anywhere from one to 15 calls, seeking funeral services, at times even in the middle of the night. He has also recruited his younger brother to assist him in arranging funeral services for all religions.

“I arrange everything from the transport to all other funeral requirements. We make sure we obtain the death certificate, then we do the needful, which includes dressing the body, stuffing with cotton, arranging for a mobile morgue if necessary and more. A lot of the labour class people who meet with accidents here can’t afford to have their bodies sent to their native states. I try to make provisions for cheaper transportation to their native places like UP and Kolkata,” he said.

Soares is concerned about the environment and, in an effort to make burials more eco-friendly, has discarded the process of embalming altogether and promotes ‘shroud burial’ as a more sustainable way to bury. He says, “I don’t embalm. I’m strictly against the process of embalming. Embalming the body means that it wouldn’t decompose for at least a decade. People are misled into embalming their deceased as many do not have knowledge of what exactly it is. It is done with a money motive. It is very harmful. Space constraint exists too. Population increases each day but the space at a graveyard remains the same. All these factors must be considered. The process of shroud burial uses a 100 per cent cotton cloth to cover the body and a common metal coffin to transport, which we receive from a nearby church. This way the body is allowed to decompose in a year’s time.”

Soares says he first started shroud burials in 2006, as he knew that coffins were only a way for their manufacturers to make money. He says, “Even some places in Dadar have heard of it and are following it. It is very efficient and does not cause harm to the environment. I believe we’re made of dust and should become dust at the end of our lives.”

He says, “From those who can’t afford a lot I accept what they give me. The shroud burial is usually priced at Rs 8,000. The expensive ones don’t go above Rs 10,000 or Rs 12,000. For Hindu cremations I don’t charge anything except the money to be paid at the cremation grounds. For the few Muslim clients that I’ve had, we’ve helped with transportation.”

“As a child I would see my mother serve fresh food to beggars who came home. My dad would always help those in need, in terms of money, food or whatever they asked for. There was no pressure from them to choose any specific field of work as I grew up. I was initially into electronics and a bit of photography before I gave myself completely into this.”

Soares also volunteers at the Thane Civil hospital. He says, “I try to get medicines for those who can’t afford them at significantly subsidised rates. I know a few doctors and distributors that I call in for favours. They never decline. I even convince ambulance officials to make trips for lesser rates.”

Recalling the Mumbra incident in which a building collapsed in April 2013, killing 78 people, he says, “I’m always at the scene when such disasters occur. We helped a lot of people in need during the Mumbra incident, from planning the funerals to fighting with many hospitals who were not treating the injured victims properly.”

“My happiness lies in helping people. I’m always prepared with a set of gloves which I store in my two-wheeler for any incident that might occur.” He adds, “My friends and family have been pressurising me to start an NGO. It was anyway a dream of mine and soon I hope to do that too.”

