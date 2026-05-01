On Maharashtra Statehood Day | ‘State’s role is decisive in Viksit, Atmanirbhar Bharat’: PM Modi writes to Fadnavis

On Maharashtra Statehood Day, PM Modi writes to Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting the state’s key role in building a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat. (File Photo)

Maharashtra’s role will be decisive in the journey of Viksit Bharat, PM Narendra Modi stated in a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of Maharashtra Statehood Day.

“In our journey towards Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Maharashtra’s role will be decisive. On this Statehood Day, we remember with reverence the countless builders of modern Maharashtra… workers, farmers, saints, former entrepreneurs, artists, ordinary citizens whose labour made this state extraordinary,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“We all pay homage to a state and a culture that have distinctly shaped our nation and society. Maharashtra is a perennial source of inspiration for our civilisation. This state is a confluence of valour and virtue, devotion and dynamism, reform and ‘Rashtra Nirman’. It is the land where the Konkan coast and the Sahyadris echo with the courage of heroes, where the Bhakti movement and Varkari Sampraday ignited the spirit of social reform, where social justice found its most powerful voice and where modern India, especially our economic growth, continues to draw strength,” Modi said.