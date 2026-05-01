On Maharashtra Statehood Day | ‘State’s role is decisive in Viksit, Atmanirbhar Bharat’: PM Modi writes to Fadnavis

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Maharashtra’s role will be decisive in the journey of Viksit Bharat, PM Narendra Modi stated in a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of Maharashtra Statehood Day.
“In our journey towards Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Maharashtra’s role will be decisive. On this Statehood Day, we remember with reverence the countless builders of modern Maharashtra… workers, farmers, saints, former entrepreneurs, artists, ordinary citizens whose labour made this state extraordinary,” Prime Minister Modi said.
“We all pay homage to a state and a culture that have distinctly shaped our nation and society. Maharashtra is a perennial source of inspiration for our civilisation. This state is a confluence of valour and virtue, devotion and dynamism, reform and ‘Rashtra Nirman’. It is the land where the Konkan coast and the Sahyadris echo with the courage of heroes, where the Bhakti movement and Varkari Sampraday ignited the spirit of social reform, where social justice found its most powerful voice and where modern India, especially our economic growth, continues to draw strength,” Modi said.
He outlined three instances that brought him immense happiness recently.
“The first is the inclusion of 12 Maratha forts (11of which are in Maharashtra) in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
These forts are living symbols of courage, self-respect and strategic genius. The second is the inclusion of the beautiful Marathi language in the list of Classical Languages, which our NDA Government had the honour of doing in 2024,” PM wrote in the letter.
The third instance was the unveiling of a bust of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris during Constitution Day last year. It was a great tribute to a stalwart whose impact is truly global, he noted in the letter.
Fadnavis expressed thanks to PM for greetings and support in development of Maharashtra.
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