On Dec 6, 800 office-bearers to attend NCP meet to finalise farmers’ march

Opposition NCP has called over 800 district-level office bearers of the party to Mumbai on December 6, to finalise the plan to hold ‘Shetkari Dindi’ (farmers’ march) to Nagpur during the winter session, which is set to begin from December 19.

“A full-day programme will be held in Bandra on December 6 where the plan for organising the dindi will be finalised,” said a senior NCP leader.

In the first session, a meeting of all NCP leaders will be held to discuss the mobilisation and route of the march.

Later, a special meeting of office bearers from the districts of Vidarbha region will be held and finally, a special meeting of leaders from Mumbai will be held.

Two weeks ago, the party had announced to hold a ‘Dindi’ – on the lines of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra – in Vidarbha, highlighting the state government’s neglect towards farmer problems, denial by insurance companies to pay crop insurance and to highlight issues like unemployment, inflation etc.

Sources said that the march route is likely to be from Amaravati to Nagpur and instead of the main road the leaders will walk through villages. Office bearers from Vidarbha will play an important role in organising the march, while workers and leaders across the state will participate in it to make it a grand show of strength.