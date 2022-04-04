On Day 2, 55,000 take a ride on new Metro lines

April 4, 2022 12:46:47 am
Mumbai: A day after phase one of Metro lines 2A and 7, between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey Metro station, was thrown open for public use, a total of 55,000 passengers travelled on both Metro lines on Sunday. The 20-km Metro line was flagged off by CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. Over 20,000 people had traveled in the Metro in the two hours of service, 8 pm to 10 pm, on Saturday.
The service was started on Sunday at around 6 am and was on till 10 pm, during which over 55,000 people traveled on the Metro lines. While there was no rush in the day, the Metro started getting crowded on Sunday evening, said an official. Some technical glitches were reported on Saturday and Sunday, and Metro service was affected for 10-15 minutes.
