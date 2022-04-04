On Day 2, 55,000 take a ride on new Metro lines

Mumbai: A day after phase one of Metro lines 2A and 7, between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey Metro station, was thrown open for public use, a total of 55,000 passengers travelled on both Metro lines on Sunday. The 20-km Metro line was flagged off by CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. Over 20,000 people had traveled in the Metro in the two hours of service, 8 pm to 10 pm, on Saturday.