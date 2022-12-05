‘On cyber crimes, we are giving in-depth training to 35 policemen from our state’

With Maharashtra police set to conduct recruitment for constabulary posts for 2020 and 2021, which could not be held due to the pandemic, Director General (Training and Special Units) Sanjay Kumar, in an interview with Sagar Rajput, spoke about the challenges the force is facing to fill 18,331 posts. He also spoke about the measures being taken to avoid malpractices during the recruitment process and the focus of training. Excerpts from the interview:

What are the challenges you are facing to recruit personnel in the constabulary rank for 2020 and 2021?

We have opted for centralised collection of applications for which MAHA IT is providing support and is collecting applications on behalf of us.

They have created a software through which we are accepting applications. Later, the applications will be segregated unit-wise on the basis of candidates’ preferences, which means if a candidate has mentioned his preferred place of work as Kolhapur, his application will be forwarded to that unit head. We have received over 12 lakh applications so far. It’s a very time-consuming process and a lot of people are involved in it.

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) recently issued an order to reserve posts for the transgender community. Has any criteria been fixed to recruit them?

I will not comment on this because the matter is sub-judice.

During the recruitment process, we have seen many dummy candidates are caught, exposing the various ways candidates try to cheat, including increasing their height. What measures are you taking to keep such malpractices at bay?

This time we are taking a lot of measures, using technology to ensure these kind of malpractices do not happen and all the units have been informed about it. Candidates try different kinds of malpractices. One is dummy candidates. We are going to take photographs of candidates at different points of the recruitment process. As soon as they enter the exam hall, their photographs and measurements will be taken. The forms they have filled online while applying will also have the signature and picture of the candidate.

All this data will be sent to respective units, so that they can identify whether the candidate is genuine or dummy.

All stages of the recruitment process will be videographed to ensure nobody is able to cheat. In some units, as an experiment, automated systems and technology are playing a key role in the recruitment process with minimum human interference. Among other things, a candidate’s timings in 100 metres and 1,600 metres and shot put throw will be recorded automatically. We have also set up a system where the evaluation of answersheets will be done through OMR (optical mark recording).

Another way candidates try to cheat is by submitting forged documents, which will be verified thoroughly.

Before being hired, all the documents will be verified by the department concerned and if someone has tried to cheat then we will take legal action.

Why do you think we have more policemen or aspirants from rural areas as compared to metro cities like Mumbai?

People staying in metro cities like Mumbai also apply for jobs in the constabulary. But in cities you have other job opportunities compared to rural areas due to which aspirants from rural pockets work very hard to get selected in the police department. They go for coaching to clear the physical test and also study hard for their written exams.

The budget allocation for training police personnel is very less. Do you think there is a need to increase it?

There are two types of training: induction training and in-service training. Induction training or basic training is given to those personnel who have just joined the service. It could be between nine months and two years depending on the post they are joining in. So for this, there is no fund requirement because those undergoing training take care of their expenses. But when we are conducting in-service training, the resource person is coming from outside and we have to make arrangements for their stay for which we do not have funds. Last year, the government created an exclusive fund for in-service training and a budget head has been created. The government has said it will issue funds and, as per the recommendation of the police commission, it should be 2 per cent of the total budget.

When you were the police commissioner of Navi Mumbai, forensic evidence was used to crack a rape and murder case in Kurla. Is there more emphasis on training in collecting forensic evidence or cyber-related crimes?

We have 10 police training centres in the state, where we have created different kinds of crime scenes. There we provide training on how to collect forensic evidence. Plus, each training centre has a forensic laboratory, where basic knowledge on the subject is imparted. We also have a model police station at each centre, where everyone is trained on how to register FIRs and the manner in which crime registers are filled.

On cyber investigation, we recently took a big step. With the help of NDCRTC (National Digital Crime Resource and Training Centre), we are providing in-depth training to 35 police personnel from our state.

The training is divided into five modules. The 35 personnel were chosen on the basis of exams conducted by the agency and out of five courses, three are already over. After the completion of training in each module, the personnel have to take an exam in which they will be given a score. After the five courses, if they are able to qualify they will be certified as expert investigators by NDCRTC.

We are spending around Rs 40 lakh to train these 35 personnel. This will provide us with resource persons and expert cyber crime investigators.