On Bhaubeej, BEST to launch 100 special buses for women

On the occasion of the Bhaubeej on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will launch 100 special buses for women.

With 37 ladies special buses already In BEST fleet, with this, the total number of such buses will increase to 137.

Officials said the idea about the buses came from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who sought safe and comfortable travel for women.

“Almost 90 per cent of these buses will electrical and air-conditioned and the remaining will be non-AC buses,” the official added.

The buses will operate on 70 routes in the city mostly in evenings and mornings.

“The routes have been decided considering the crowd during peak hours,” said the

official.

The decision on increasing frequency will be taken depending upon the requirements, the official added.