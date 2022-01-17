On backburner for 5 years: Rs 837 cr cyber security project being revived in Maharashtra

A CYBER Security project worth Rs 837 crore that had been approved by the Maharashtra government in 2016 and was meant to be a “game changer” as far as cyber security was concerned has not seen the light of the day so far. Sources, however, said that the project has been revived and a revised proposal in the regard is in the works.

Last week, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil spoke about a nearly Rs 900-crore cyber security project that was coming up at Mahape in Navi Mumbai. The project was originally approved in 2016 by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Eventually, in 2019, a five-storeyed building — Millennium Business Park — was purchased by the state government.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) was prepared for the equipment needed at the building and tenders were invited. Sources said that the tenders were overpriced, seeking over Rs 2000 crore, due to which work on the project did not begin.

An official said that by end of 2019, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government came to power and some of the officials who were spearheading the project were also transferred. As a result, even though the building had been purchased, the project had been put on the backburner. An official said that at one point, senior officers thought of using this building for other government projects.

However, the rising number of cybercrimes and fears of cyber warfare has prompted Maharashtra government to revive the project. An official from the government said that since a few years have passed since the original proposal, the technology has undergone changes.

“When it comes to cyber security, we need to buy the latest products. Hence, we will now be preparing an RFP keeping in mind the cyber requirements we currently have,” the official said. An official from Maharashtra Cyber said that over the past few months, the process of preparing a revised proposal has begun.

“Once the proposal is prepared and approved by the technical committee appointed by the MVA government, we will be inviting tenders for those interested in developing the cyber security centre,” an official from Maharashtra Cyber told The Indian Express. Some of the changes that have been planned vis a vis the earlier proposal is the use of cloud networks instead of having physical data centres.

An official said that if and when the cyber security centre comes up, it will help the state government not only solve cyber crimes but also look at trends and prevent crimes.