On Aug 17, 3rd leg of Aaditya’s Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra in Raigad

SHIV SENA scion and MLA Aaditya Thackeray will be touring parts of Raigad district on August 17, the day the monsoon session of the Assembly begins, on the third leg of his Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra, an outreach programme for party workers.

Aaditya will be visiting the constituencies of two rebel MLAs who joined the Shinde camp. Shinde’s rebellion on June 21 toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. It also resulted in a vertical split in Shiv Sena with over two-thirds of party MLAs and MPs rebelling and joining the Shinde camp. Since then, both the factions of Shiv Sena – led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde – are in a race to garner support from party workers in order to claim control over the ‘real’ Shiv Sena. For the first time since the rebellion, Aaditya toured Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahemadnagar in July. In the next leg, he toured Konkan and Pune.