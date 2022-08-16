scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

On Aug 17, 3rd leg of Aaditya’s Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra in Raigad

Aaditya will be visiting the constituencies of two rebel MLAs who joined the Shinde camp. Shinde’s rebellion on June 21 toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 2:11:44 am
SHIV SENA MLA Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo)

SHIV SENA scion and MLA Aaditya Thackeray will be touring parts of Raigad district on August 17, the day the monsoon session of the Assembly begins, on the third leg of his Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra, an outreach programme for party workers.

More from Mumbai

Aaditya will be visiting the constituencies of two rebel MLAs who joined the Shinde camp. Shinde’s rebellion on June 21 toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. It also resulted in a vertical split in Shiv Sena with over two-thirds of party MLAs and MPs rebelling and joining the Shinde camp. Since then, both the factions of Shiv Sena – led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde – are in a race to garner support from party workers in order to claim control over the ‘real’ Shiv Sena. For the first time since the rebellion, Aaditya toured Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahemadnagar in July. In the next leg, he toured Konkan and Pune.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 02:11:44 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

3

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

4

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

5

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

Featured Stories

The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement