Day after murder case setback, Omraje Nimbalkar crosses over to Shinde Sena

A day after a special CBI court acquitted all eight accused in the 2006 murder of his father, former Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar, Osamanabad MP Omraje Nimbalkar on Sunday crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, becoming the crucial sixth MP backing the rebellion.

The move comes after days of hectic political activity, with both the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shinde camp making last-minute attempts to secure Nimbalkar’s support. His decision is significant because it gives the rebel group the numbers required to cross the two-thirds mark among the Sena (UBT)’s Lok Sabha MPs.

Announcing his decision before supporters and party workers, Nimbalkar said the switch was dictated by the need to secure development funds and complete pending works in his constituency.

Also read | The Shiv Sena’s crisis is a warning to every regional party

“In local body elections in Dharashiv, despite all our efforts, we could not win. We never lacked commitment or hard work, but being out of power affected our ability to help people,” he said.

Nimbalkar dismissed suggestions that the move was driven by personal considerations or political pressure.

“I am not going with the ruling side for money or personal benefit. I am not the kind of person who takes decisions for personal gain, nor am I under pressure because of any CBI or ED case. This decision is for development, and for that we need to be in power. We will now show how power can be used for the welfare of the people of Dharashiv,” he said.

Also read | Amid crisis in his Sena, Uddhav Thackeray offers to step down as party chief

The MP said he had repeatedly faced difficulties in meeting the expectations of constituents who approached him with demands for basic infrastructure and public works.

Story continues below this ad

“People come to their MP expecting solutions. They want transformers, roads and public works. For the last seven years, people have had huge expectations from me. I will continue to work honestly to fulfil those expectations,” he said.

He added that he would now work under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s leadership to push long-pending projects in the region.

“Projects such as the Krishna-Marathwada irrigation scheme and several barrage works have remained incomplete for years. We will show people how power can be used for development and not merely for making announcements,” he said.

The timing of the decision has drawn attention because it came just a day after the verdict in the Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case. On Saturday, a special CBI court acquitted all eight accused, including former minister Padamsinh Patil. Omraje Nimbalkar had publicly expressed disappointment over the verdict and later revealed that he had spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The state government subsequently announced that the CBI would challenge the acquittal before the Bombay High Court.

Story continues below this ad

Despite joining the rival camp, Nimbalkar refrained from attacking the Thackeray family and instead went out of his way to acknowledge their support.

Also read | Why rebel Uddhav Sena MPs face hurdle in bid to repeat Shinde’s 2022 revolt

“I have received immense affection, blessings and support from Uddhavji, Aadityaji and everyone in the Thackeray family. I have never spoken a bad word about anyone and never will,” he said.

He also appealed to his supporters not to target his former party leadership. “I have told all my workers that not a single disrespectful word should be spoken about Matoshree. No one should make any objectionable comments,” he said.

With uncertainty over his stand after the verdict both the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena UBT and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had intensified efforts to secure his support.

Story continues below this ad

Late on Saturday midnight, Sena UBT MLAs Varun Sardesai and Kailas Patil, both considered close to Uddhav Thackeray, reached Nimbalkar’s Pune residence and held discussions with him for nearly an hour. Party sources said Uddhav Thackeray had also directly spoke to Omraje Nimbalkar on the phone and sought to understand his stand amid the ongoing political developments. However the reachout seemed to have failed.

Nimbalkar was not the only rebel MP to justify his switch on development grounds. MP Nagesh Ashtikar, another member of the breakaway group, said the lack of funds had stalled projects in his constituency and left him with little choice but to align with the ruling side.

“Funds were not being received and development works were not moving. For the work of the people, going with the ruling side has become necessary,” Ashtikar said.

Rejecting suggestions that the rebellion was ideological, Ashtikar said, “I have not abandoned the ideology. I am going from Sena to Sena only, not anywhere else.”

Story continues below this ad

He too avoided any criticism of Uddhav Thackeray, saying, “I am not upset with Uddhav saheb, but without power, the work of the people was not happening.”

The statements from Nimbalkar and Ashtikar indicate a conscious effort by the rebel MPs to present their move as a practical decision linked to governance and development rather than a revolt against the Thackeray leadership.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has stepped up efforts to contain the damage. Three rebel MPs Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav and Nagesh Ashtikar are expected to return to their constituencies and interact with supporters, even as Thackeray plans visits to constituencies represented by the rebel MPs.

In a parallel development, Rajool Patil, daughter of rebel MP Sanjay Dina Patil, met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Sunday and publicly reiterated her support for the Sena (UBT).

Story continues below this ad

In a post on X, Rajool said, “After meeting Uddhavji Thackeray and Aadityaji Thackeray, I have clarified my political stand. Giving priority to the expectations of people who trusted me, I will remain committed through Shiv Sena (UBT) to work for people’s issues and development works.”Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut maintained that despite the rebellion buzz, all six MPs continue to remain technically with Sena (UBT),

pointing out that there has been no order yet from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and no official announcement from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena regarding their entry. “The six MPs have not said they have quit Shiv Sena (UBT). They skipped the party meeting and violated the whip, but legally they are still with us,” he said.