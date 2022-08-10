scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Omkar Realtors promoters’ release: Won’t intervene until special court gives a verdict, Bombay HC tells ED

Special counsel for the Enforcement Directorate submitted before the HC that a special court order was passed without a hearing from the agency.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 10, 2022 1:04:44 pm
Mumbai, Mumbai news latest Money laundering, E, Mumbai, Indian ExpressTwo accused, Babulal Varma and Kamalkishor Gupta, were arrested in January 2021 in an alleged money-laundering case against a firm called Omkar Realtors and Developers Private Limited. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court (HC) challenging the order of the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court that gave interim relief to two promoters of Omkar Realtors and Developers Pvt Ltd who were booked for alleged money-laundering and ordered their release.

Special counsel Hiten Venegaonkar representing ED Wednesday mentioned the Central agency’s plea before a Single-judge bench of the HC Justice Bharati H Dangre and said that a special court order was passed without a hearing from the agency.

Two accused, Babulal Varma and Kamalkishor Gupta, were arrested in January 2021 in an alleged money-laundering case against a firm called Omkar Realtors and Developers Private Limited.

Justice Dangre, however, said that the HC will not intervene till the trial court is seized of the matter and decides the same. In response to ED lawyer, Justice Dangre said, “Argue what it is to be argued before the trial court. The High Court will intervene after the trial court is done. Till the trial court is seized of the matter, let it continue hearing. There are experienced people sitting on the dais there. I do not want to get influenced by observations (by a special judge) made at an interim stage.”

“The order of SC says whenever a predicate offence goes, PMLA also goes. It is an arguable point, but the very fact that the special judge holds he is powerless is wrong. The special judge has now said he will hear the main application which challenges remand on a day-to-day basis. There has to be some message sent to the trial court,” Venegaonkar urged the High Court.

In one of the first such decisions after the Supreme Court’s order which upheld the PMLA, a special court in Mumbai Monday had ordered the release of the two men booked for alleged money-laundering, noting that the proceedings under PMLA cannot continue in the absence of a scheduled offence.

The special court had said that it will hear the ED and the lawyer for the two accused at length on the issue in due course. Pending its final decision on the matter, the special court directed the interim release of the duo to avoid their “illegal detention” till then.

The court had directed the release of Varma and Gupta on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and said that it was ready to hear the matter daily considering ED’s urgency to hear the plea.

The Supreme Court, in its order on PMLA last month, observed that if a person is absolved by a court in the scheduled offence filed against them, there can be no separate action for money-laundering against such a person.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 01:04:44 pm

