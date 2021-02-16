Omkar Group money laundering case: Sachin Joshi sent to ED custody till Feb 18

Actor, producer and businessman Sachin Joshi, arrested on Sunday in connection with the Omkar Group alleged money-laundering case, was sent to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 18.

The ED had submitted before the special court that Joshi’s custodial interrogation is necessary to probe his role in the case. It claimed that he had received funds from other accused meant for work including facilitating settlement of non-eligible tenants and possession of constructed rehabilitation units, help in getting consents from society and slum dwellers for Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects.

“He (Joshi) stated that no actual slum rehabilitation work was done by him but he was involved in facilitation with Omkar Group, where Omkar Group was to use his name and brand name in order to rehabilitate the tenants/settle with the tenants. This reply of the accused is clearly devoid of any truth and thus evasive. …(this) appears to be very far fetched in the light of fact that neither accused nor his companies had ever done any SRA-related work or slum rehabilitation project,” the ED said.

The ED claims that funds availed by Omkar Group from Yes Bank were diverted and Joshi helped its promoters for it. Joshi, represented by Aabad Ponda, Subodh Desai and Subash Jadhav, said that he had no role in the case.