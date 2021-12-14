Omicron threat: Mumbai Congress postpones Dec 28 rally at Shivaji Park

Congress postponed its December 28 rally at Shivaji Park in the wake of the threat posed by the Omicron variant.(Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Mumbai unit of the Congress has decided to postpone its December 28 rally at Shivaji Park in the wake of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap had earlier moved the Bombay High Court for permission to conduct the rally as the state government had refused to allow it. On Tuesday morning, however, he withdrew the plea.

The G North ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had cleared the proposal though the Mumbai police was against it. The file was awaiting a final nod from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The use of Shivaji Park for public functions and rallies is controlled by the high court.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress headquarters in the city at CST on Tuesday, Jagtap said, “I have discussed the matter with my higher-ups. In the last ten days, there has been an increase in cases in Mumbai, but in the last two-three days, there have been 18 to 20 cases of Covid. We were worried. The government had also discussed the issue with us. We will organise the rally when the situation improves.” He added that there was no issue of the government denying permission.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was to be the chief speaker at the event as party president Sonia Gandhi had expressed her inability to attend. The Mumbai unit of the Congress wanted to kick start its campaign for the civic polls with the rally as December 28 is the party’s foundation day. Rahul was also planning to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who is recovering after a surgery. Jagtap said the foundation day function will now be held at Tejpal Hall near August Kranti Maidan following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Shivaji Park had the capacity to accommodate 3.5 lakh people and the party had planned an exhibition of all 61 presidents of the Congress for which a huge crowd was expected, Jagtap said.

On Saturday, the NCP-controlled Home Ministry had issued a prohibitory order when the AIMIM sought to hold a Tiranga rally at Chandivali to demand reservation for Muslims. Ignoring the order, the party went ahead with the rally, following which the Mumbai police filed an FIR.