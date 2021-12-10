Omicron: 5th genome sequencing report confirms only 2 cases in Mumbai

AMID SCARE of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the results of the fifth genome sequencing conducted by Kasturba Gandhi Hospital has come as a relief for Mumbai. Among the 221 samples tested from the city, only two were identified with Omicron variant on Thursday. The remaining tested positive for Delta variant and Delta derivatives.

According to the data, the BMC has conducted genome sequencing of 277 samples of Covid-19 patients. Among them, while 221 patients were from Mumbai, the rest were from outside the city. Of the 277, 24 (11 per cent) were infected with Delta variant and 195 (89 per cent) with Delta derivatives — sub-lineages of the Delta variant. This indicates that Delta derivatives are dominating over Delta variants.

The findings are in sharp contrast to the fourth genome sequencing report — conducted at the hospital — when 75 per cent of the samples were detected with

Delta variant. The remaining were found infected with Delta derivatives.

However, experts said this is how SARS-Cov-2 virus evolves. “As the derivatives are in the same lineage of Delta, there is nothing to worry about. It has a similar behavioral pattern like the Delta variant. This was supposed to happen,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force.

Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the National Covid task Force, said that across the globe, the same pattern has been observed where Delta derivatives have gradually started to dominate over Delta variants. “Although the presence of Delta derivatives has increased, the infection rate across the country has remained low, which shows that these sub-lineages are similar to the Delta variant. Most Covid-19 beds are also lying vacant, so, there is nothing to be concerned about,” he added.

Among the patients whose samples were taken for the fifth genome sequencing, 39 had to be hospitalised. However, no deaths were reported. Of total hospitalised patients, 26 were vaccinated with double doses, one with single dose and 12 were unvaccinated.

“This is the second time in a row when no death has been reported. This is an encouraging trend and shows that vaccination has helped in controlling mortality,” said an official from BMC.