Omicron found in 95% of samples picked for 9th round of genome sequencing in city

A total of 21 patients infected with the new variant of SARS-COV-2, Omicron, samples for which taken for the ninth genome sequencing at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, have succumbed to the infection in Mumbai. The latest report also showed that 95 per cent of the 190 samples from Mumbai that were sequenced had Omicron variants. In the latest genome sequencing conducted by Brihanm-umbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), samples were taken from 190 patients. Twenty three of them died out of which 21 were infected with the Omicron variant. All the deceased Omicron patients were above 60 years with more than two comorbidities.

“We haven’t witnessed any deaths among Omicron patients below 60 years. Their severe underlying health issues deteriorated their health condition. Moreover, 22 patients died within seven days of the onset of symptoms. Also, 15 out of 23 were unvaccinated,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

“Thus, it is essential that all senior citizens with comorbidities become extra careful and take their booster doses,” he added.

The report also revealed that the Omicron variant continued to dominate over its predecessors Delta variants as out of the 190 samples sequenced from Mumbai in the ninth genome sequencing, 180 or 94.74 per cent had the presence of Omicron. Out of the remaining, four or 2.22 per cent had Delta derivatives. The remaining six samples or 3.16 per cent had other subtypes.

Compared to the eighth genome sequencing conducted in the last week of January, there has been rise in Omicron spread. Out of the 280 samples sequenced from Mumbai in the eight genome sequencing, 248 or 89 per cent had the presence of Omicron. Out of the remaining, 21 or eight per cent had Delta derivatives. The remaining 11 samples or three per cent had other subtypes.

In the seventh genome sequencing before that, out of the 282 samples sequenced, 156 samples (55 per cent) were detected with Omicron variant, followed by 89 samples (32 per cent) with Delta derivatives and 37 (13 per cent) with Delta variant. In the sixth genome sequencing, which was conducted in the second week of December, 2021, only two per cent of the samples had Omicron variant.