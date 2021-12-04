Fourth Omicron case in India: Maharashtra man who returned from South Africa tests positive

A 33-year-old man has tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, in Dombivli following his return from South Africa — one of the “high-risk” countries.

He is the first confirmed case of Omicron in Maharashtra and the fourth in India.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas confirmed that the genome sequencing of the man has found that he is infected with the Omicron variant.

Also Read | Omicron variant detected in NRI returnee to Gujarat from Zimbabwe, third in India

He travelled from Cape Town via Dubai and Delhi and landed in Mumbai on November 24. As per the public health department, they traced 12 of his high-risk contacts, including his aged parents, and 23 low-risk contacts but all are Covid-19 negative. Around 25 passengers who flew with him to Mumbai from Delhi have also been tested but none has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Only on November 24, he developed a fever but now, he is asymptomatic and healthy. He has been shifted to an isolation centre,” said Pratibha Panpatil, Chief Medical Officer of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

He had tested negative in an RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to his inter-connected flights from Cape Town to Mumbai. Upon landing at Delhi airport, an RT-PCR test was conducted but even before getting the result, he was allowed to fly to Mumbai. Later, after landing in Mumbai, he received his RT-PCR report which showed the presence of the pathogens of Covid-19. However, he showed the earlier negative test report to the screening officer at the Mumbai airport.

Later, he took a private cab from the airport and travelled 50-km to reach his house in Dombivli.

With an eye on the new variant, a total of 3,839 passengers from high-risk countries had been tested at the Mumbai airport till Saturday morning.