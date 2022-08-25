scorecardresearch
Omara Dates collaborates with Amitabh Bachchan to introduce gourmet Saudi Dates to India

Expressing his happiness over this partnership Amitabh Bacchchan said, "Dates have been part of my daily routine and keep me energized throughout the day. Delighted to partner with Omara Dates."

Omara Dates hopes to give health-conscious individuals and fans of exquisite foods in India a whole new date-eating experience through this association.

Healthy snacks brand, Omara Dates has partnered with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan to introduce the finest range of Saudi dates to India.

Despite the fact that dates are well known for their health benefits, few people regularly eat them as snacks. This is primarily due to a lack of availability and knowledge of these types. Omara wants to make the best dates in the world widely and easily available in India so that people can enjoy the wonderful, wholesome goodness of premium, gourmet Saudi dates in their daily lives.

Expressing his happiness over this partnership Amitabh Bacchchan said, “Dates have been part of my daily routine and keep me energized throughout the day. Delighted to partner with Omara Dates.”

Omara’s high-quality dates are hand-picked from one of the world’s largest date farms in Saudi Arabia and are pitted and packaged in state-of-the-art facility to ensure that their purity, natural texture and flavors are retained.

Stressing on the philosophy behind launching the brand, Anil Nair, Founder & Managing Director of Omara Dates, said, “We believe that the best of things in life are the ones produced by nature. Saudi Arabia, is best known for producing the finest varieties of dates in the world. With our robust pan-India distribution network through 70 plus distributors, all major retail outlets, airport stores and all foremost e-commerce platforms including our website; we would be able to make Omara Dates available to everyone who would choose a healthy alternative to their sweet cravings”

“Dates are credited with a host of health benefits from times immemorial. Fitness enthusiasts vouch for them as they are High in Fibre, Vitamins, Proteins and Minerals and are considered an ideal intermittent or an all-time energy booster or mood uplifter. No wonder, dates have joined a long list of super foods. With Mr. Bachchan’s association with Omara, we are confident of creating more awareness for quality dates in the Indian Market through him” says Maanasa S, Co-Founder & Director Marketing.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:45:32 pm
