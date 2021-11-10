No pre-arrest bail for man booked for cheating another over helping him secure Olympic committee post

The Bombay High Court recently refused anticipatory bail to a man booked by the Mumbai Police for cheating a person of over Rs 3 crore by promising him membership of Indian Olympic Handball Committee and Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association Committee. The court held that custodial interrogation of the applicant for detailed probe is required.

A single judge vacation of Justice Surendra P Tavade last week was hearing the pre-arrest bail plea of Joseph Anthony Castelino, who was booked the Santacruz police station for offences punishable under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (criminal act with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, along with co-accused Dharmendra Singh and Rakesh Kumar.

As per a complaint filed by Abdul Rehman Vanoo, he wanted to become a member of the Indian Olympic Handball Committee. Castelino told Vanoo that he knows Dharmendra Singh, who will help get the membership. Singh subsequently took money from Vanoo, who later realised that he had been duped.

Advocate Satyaram R Gaud, appearing for Castellno, argued that his client has not committed any offence and was not a beneficiary in the matter, as his job was only to introduce Vanoo and Singh.

The HC noted that the investigating officer is required to inquire about the accounts where Vanoo transferred the amount and seize the amount paid in cash. “…It appears that the modus of the applicant is to ask the informant to transfer the amount on different accounts. The said accounts appear to be in different places namely at Noida, Ghaziabad. Therefore, the custodial interrogation of the applicant is necessary. Similarly, the whereabouts of Dharmendra Singh is also required to be traced out. He is not arrested. It appears to be a racket of extracting money,” the HC said.