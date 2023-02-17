Old pension scheme: Shinde assures positive middle path regarding demand of teachers

DAYS AFTER his party and ally BJP’s loss in the state Legislative Council polls, in the run-up to which the Opposition had highlighted the need for the old pension scheme (OPS), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said the government will find out a “positive middle path” for teachers in favour of OPS by studying legal and financial implications.

“We will find a positive middle path concerning teachers’ demand for the old pension scheme… we will study the legal and financial sides of the issue,” said Shinde. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 17th conference of Maharashtra state primary teachers’ committee at Vengurla in Sindhudurg district.

OPS is a defined benefit scheme compared with NPS or the new pension scheme, which is market-linked with both the government and the employee making monthly contributions, to be invested in pension funds. None of the states ruled by BJP have voiced their support for OPS as yet. Opposition ruled-Congress states, however, have passed resolutions in favour of OPS.

In the recently-concluded Winter Session of the state legislature, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said, “The government will not revive the old pension scheme. Its reinstatement will put an additional burden of Rs 1.10 lakh crore on the state exchequer.”

He later told the state Assembly that the government will have to keep fiscal health in mind in the larger interest of the state.

In January, however, he changed his stand while campaigning for Legislative Council polls, after BJP sensed unrest among voters over its refusal to implement OPS. Opposition Congress and NCP candidates had also campaigned in favour of OPS.

“We are not negative about it (OPS)… but whatever be the solution, it has to be long term,” Fadnavis had said. Earlier, Shinde, too, had assured government employees that the government is “positive about the old pension scheme for teachers and government employees, non-aided schools and 25 per cent reservation in English medium schools. The education department is studying OPS,” he had said.

Advertisement

Government sources said the proposal is unlikely to go forward considering the financial burden it would put on the state treasury.