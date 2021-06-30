Old order of transfer of officers with 8-yr tenure in one unit to be implemented

This is, however, not the first time officers are being transferred out of Mumbai Police. Soon after the arrest of former cop Sachin Waze in the Ambani terror scare case, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale transferred over 60 officers posted with the Mumbai crime branch for over five years.

ACTING ON an old government order that a particular officer should not be posted in the same unit for more than eight years, Maharashtra director general of police Sanjay Pandey asked police units across the state to draw up lists of such officers.

Sources said while the government order was issued a few years ago, it was never fully implemented. An officer said while general transfers (GT) took place every year, this particular year the GT will happen on the basis of the government order. As a result of this, in Mumbai Police alone, around 727 officers have been listed as those who have served for more than eight years. These officers include those of the ranks of senior inspectors, inspectors up to sub-inspectors. Sources, however, said it would be difficult to carry out such large-scale transfers in one go since not many officers from other districts would be willing to come to Mumbai. There is also a possibility that some may also try to challenge it legally.

This is, however, not the first time officers are being transferred out of Mumbai Police. Soon after the arrest of former cop Sachin Waze in the Ambani terror scare case, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale transferred over 60 officers posted with the Mumbai crime branch for over five years.

Following that, Pandey also transferred around six officers from Mumbai and Thane to other districts. Some of these officers, including Daya Nayak, however, managed to get the transfer stayed by approaching Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT).

Several officers, especially those posted with the Mumbai crime branch, have managed to retain their postings for years together in the past. This also helped them develop powerful connections in the city.