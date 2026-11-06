Why you can’t buy Old Monk in Maharashtra, and what happens next

Old Monk, one of India’s best-known liquor brands, hasn’t been sold in Maharashtra since May this year. The reason comes down to a question that sounds simple: is it rum?

The country’s food regulator says it isn’t. On Thursday, the company that makes it at Khopoli withdrew its challenge in the Bombay High Court and said it would submit fresh labels instead. Here’s how it got here.

Mohan Rocky Springwater Pvt Ltd, part of the broader Mohan Meakin business group, moved the Bombay High Court in August this year.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an order prohibiting its sale after inspecting the plant at Khopoli in Raigad district, where it is made. Sales have been halted since May-June.

What is the regulator’s objection?

It started with the label. The FSSAI said the product contained external rum flavouring but its label did not specify whether it was “flavoured liquor” or “rum-flavoured spirit”. That, it said, masked the drink’s natural composition and misled consumers.

In court, it went further. The FSSAI said the product is made using neutral spirits and rum flavouring, and so cannot be sold as rum at all. “It cannot be sold as a rum,” its counsel, senior advocate Rajshekhar Govilkar, told the court in September.

“It must have the characteristic as well as the quality of the product. It may be whiskey, rum or anything. They (petitioner) are predominantly selling it as a rum.” He argued that “neutral spirit added with rum flavours is not a product which can be called a rum”.

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The regulator also took issue with the “7 years old blended” description. Govilkar said the product, with added flavour, “is not very old vatted”, meaning it had not been matured in a particular barrel or wooden cask. The FSSAI has said it would allow sales if the labels describe the product as “rum-like” instead of “rum”.

What does the company say?

That it is making rum. Its counsel, senior advocate Navroz Seervai, argued the FSSAI’s objection was contrary to the law and regulations. The company, he said, was “manufacturing exactly the rum as per its definition, from neutral, rectified, distilled spirit of agricultural origin”.

What happened in court?

The company approached the HC in August, seeking to quash the order. On August 10, the court asked the FSSAI to reply and refrained from passing any interim order.

On August 31, the court refused an immediate interim stay. After the court’s oral objections, the company agreed to change its labels to prominently display “added flavour” and drop the “7 years old blended” description. It submitted the modified labels on September 3.

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That wasn’t enough for the regulator, which objected to the “very description of the product as a rum”. At that hearing, the bench asked the FSSAI’s counsel: “So that means they will have to now change the very product itself?” “That I cannot (submit),” Govilkar replied. The court said an interim order at that stage “would amount to granting a final relief”.

On Thursday, November 5, the company withdrew its plea, saying it would submit fresh labels to the FSSAI. A bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi disposed of the plea “as not pressed.”

This came after the petitioner informed the bench about its pending appeal before the statutory authority under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and that it is “not pressing the instant writ petition and the same may be disposed of as not pressed.”

Is it only Old Monk?

No. The FSSAI acted against liquor makers adding external rum or whisky flavours to spirits sold under standard names without labelling them as flavoured. United Spirits Ltd, which makes McDowell’s No. 1, also went to court, but later withdrew its plea. The companies had warned that the action could bring much of the domestic spirits industry to a “complete standstill”.

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McDowell’s No. 1 manufacturing company only informed the court about the withdrawal of the petition, and its further course of action was not specified in court.

What has it cost?

Last month, the company told the HC that the State Excise Department had lost nearly Rs 350 crore in revenue because of the order. “The excise also lost around Rs. 350 crores in the revenue (since the ongoing sales restraint after FSSAI action),” senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond for petitioner told HC on October 12.