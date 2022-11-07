scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Old FOB demolished in Mumbai’s Charni Road, linkway built to new FOB in 4 weeks

The work is part of the railways' efforts to revamp the Charni Road station and upgrade its passenger amenities, and was originally planned to be completed in 45-50 days.

Though it was notified that the foot over-bridge would be closed for the work from October 5, the closure came into effect on October 9, while the work was completed by November 6 this year.

In just 28 days, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC) has completed the demolition of the old foot over-bridge (FOB) at Charni Road and built a new linkway and staircase connecting the new FOB with platforms 2 and 3 at Charni Road railway station, officials said.

The demolition of the old foot over-bridge and construction of the new linkway was planned to be finished in 45-50 days, but it was completed well ahead of time by carrying out the work day and night, officials underlined.

Though it was notified that the foot over-bridge would be closed for the work from October 5, the closure came into effect on October 9, while the work was completed by November 6 this year, according to the railway corporation. Once the old FOB’s two spans and staircase were demolished, a new linkway was built to connect the new foot over-bridge and platform 2 and 3 of Charni Road station.

The work is part of the railways’ efforts to revamp the Charni Road station and upgrade its passenger amenities. The restoration work will cover the railway booking office, booking store, station master’s office, chief booking supervisor’s office, and ticketing windows among other areas of the station.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 01:21:12 pm
