Ola, Uber granted provisional license to ply cabs in Maharashtra: State to HC

The Maharashtra government on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that cab aggregators Uber and Ola were granted provisional licence to ply cabs in Mumbai under the Motor Vehicles Aggregators Guidelines, 2020, framed by the Union government.

It added that 11 regional transport authorities (RTAs) received applications. Of 29 such applications, 12 were granted licenses, while 17 are under consideration.

The state government responded in compliance with the March 7 order of a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik, which directed the cab aggregators to apply for licence by March 16 to operate under the 2020 guidelines.

The bench had said the Centre’s rules will be applicable till the Maharashtra Regulation of Aggregator Rules, 2021, which is pending approval, comes into effect.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Mumbai-based advocate Savina Crasto, who had raised grievances regarding the “complex and ineffective” redressal mechanism provided by an app-based cab aggregator.

The HC will hear the PIL next on Tuesday.