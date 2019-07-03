Officials worked round-the-clock to pump out over 13,000 mn litres of rainwater: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said civic officials were working 24 hours and had pumped out 13,694 million litres of water at six pumping stations, which is close to the combined capacity of Tulsi and Vihar lakes at 14,309 million litres.

According to the civic body, after the rains started at 12.49 am on Tuesday, the seven zonal deputy municipal commissioners and 24 ward officers were asked to be present in their areas to monitor the situation and take necessary action. “Besides, an alert was sent to all the fire stations and flood response teams in their areas,” a civic official said.

The official said all the ward officers took a round of their areas. “Subsequently, they took the necessary action required, such as closing the Andheri and Khar subways from a safety point of view and ensured that all the pumps were functional in their areas,” the official added.

An official said all officers were instructed to go through the information and suggestions received on the civic body’s Twitter handle to attend to issues that residents were facing.