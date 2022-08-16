scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Officials of social justice department to stay overnight at student hostels

More than 40,000 students undergoing undergraduate education reside in these hostels in the state. Any student from Scheduled Caste, VJNT, EBC category with a family's annual income less than Rs 2.5 lakh can apply for the hostel.

Written by Alok Deshpande | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 2:17:16 am
Narnavare said the initiative, 'Samvad' will have officers from the department visiting all 441 hostels and holding meetings with students. (Representational/File)

IN A BID to improve the condition of hostels run by the social justice department, the officials will visit all 441 hostels run by the department and stay there overnight along with the students.

“Many a times we hear serious complaints about the condition of the hostels under social justice department. While we are working tirelessly to improve the condition of hostels at the administrative level, we thought it was important to take a few innovative measures,” said Dr Prashant Narnavare, Commissioner, Social Welfare.

Narnavare said the initiative, ‘Samvad’ will have officers from the department visiting all 441 hostels and holding meetings with students. While women officials will visit girls’ hostel, male officials will visit boys’ hostel. They will stay at the hostel overnight, eat the dinner served to students, sleep in hostel rooms and use facilities that are being offered to students.

More than 40,000 students undergoing undergraduate education reside in these hostels in the state. Any student from Scheduled Caste, VJNT, EBC category with a family’s annual income less than Rs 2.5 lakh can apply for the hostel. The hostels at divisional level provide Rs 800 per month pocket money while Rs 600 per month is given for students in smaller towns. These hostels provide three meals a day to each student in addition to money for books and stationery.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...Premium
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
More from Mumbai

The first visit was held on July 27 and 28 and it will continue throughout the year. “Many a times we do not get direct feedback from students about the facilities that are offered by the government. A one-on-one meeting with officials, without the presence of hostel warden, will give confidence to students to voice their problems,” the officer said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 02:17:16 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

3

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

4

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

5

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

Featured Stories

The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement