Officials of social justice department to stay overnight at student hostels

August 16, 2022 2:17:16 am
IN A BID to improve the condition of hostels run by the social justice department, the officials will visit all 441 hostels run by the department and stay there overnight along with the students.
“Many a times we hear serious complaints about the condition of the hostels under social justice department. While we are working tirelessly to improve the condition of hostels at the administrative level, we thought it was important to take a few innovative measures,” said Dr Prashant Narnavare, Commissioner, Social Welfare.
Narnavare said the initiative, ‘Samvad’ will have officers from the department visiting all 441 hostels and holding meetings with students. While women officials will visit girls’ hostel, male officials will visit boys’ hostel. They will stay at the hostel overnight, eat the dinner served to students, sleep in hostel rooms and use facilities that are being offered to students.
More than 40,000 students undergoing undergraduate education reside in these hostels in the state. Any student from Scheduled Caste, VJNT, EBC category with a family’s annual income less than Rs 2.5 lakh can apply for the hostel. The hostels at divisional level provide Rs 800 per month pocket money while Rs 600 per month is given for students in smaller towns. These hostels provide three meals a day to each student in addition to money for books and stationery.
Subscriber Only Stories
The first visit was held on July 27 and 28 and it will continue throughout the year. “Many a times we do not get direct feedback from students about the facilities that are offered by the government. A one-on-one meeting with officials, without the presence of hostel warden, will give confidence to students to voice their problems,” the officer said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Latest News
Horoscope Today, August 16, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Afghan missions abroad slam Taliban regime, want travel ban back
SC Bar Association I-Day event: India faces unique challenges, all organs must work together, says Rijiju
Aditi finishes 31st, Maja Stark wins by five shots in Northern Ireland
He bet on India, won
Death by inequality
The Ideas Day
Shiv Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving ‘substandard food’ to labourers
Soldier’s remains found in Siachen after 38 years
Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra
Serum Institue of India’s Poonawalla expects Omicron-specific vaccine in 6 months: Report
2 men on bike shoot dead property dealer in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar