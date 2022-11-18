Officials: Leopard caught at Aarey, could be one that killed child in October

One more leopard was captured at Aarey Forest on Wednesday, taking the total number of captured leopards to five after the latest incident of man-animal conflict, in which a 16-month-old toddler was killed on October 24. According to forest officials, the captured animal has been identified as C-57 and it could be the one behind the attack that led to the death of the toddler, Eithika Lot.

Forest officials said C-57 was captured early on Wednesday, after the animal entered a trap-cage that was set up by officials.

After the attack on the toddler, forest officials, along with volunteers from multiple NGOs and local tribals, had set up several cage traps for trapping the animal. These traps were camouflaged with shrubs and bushes. Along with the cage traps, camera traps were also set up inside Aarey forest to track the movement of animals.

“We have captured the leopard using our cage traps and the animal has been kept under medical observation inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. This C-57 is a possible suspect behind the October 24 incident, since we have been examining footage of animals that have been captured in the various traps that we have placed inside the forest. Based on the footage and our understanding of the animal’s behaviour, we were able to trap this leopard,” said Santosh Sasthe, deputy conservator of forest.

Forest officials also maintained that earlier, C-57 was spotted in camera traps in Unit 15, which was the spot of the October 24 incident.

Over the past three weeks, forest officials have caught five leopards. The first male was trapped on October 26 and one more male leopard was trapped on October 30, after the animals walked into the traps set up by forest officials. In the early hours of Tuesday, two female leopards were trapped by officials in two separate cages inside Unit-15 of Aarey.

Wasim Athaniya, a member of the Aarey Camera Trapping team, said he was the first person to spot the leopard on Wednesday, minutes before it was captured. “It was early in the morning, around 5 am, when I got a call from a local resident about the leopard being spotted. I rushed to the spot and flashed my torch. The animal was petrified and ran towards the direction of the cage. Within five minutes of it running away, we heard the cage door shutting and realised that it has been caught,” Athaniya told The Indian Express on Thursday.

“It is likely that C-57 could be the one behind the attacks because its Rossette pattern is likely to match with the animal that attacked the toddler last month. On the day of the attack, this leopard was seen in the vicinity of that house multiple times and since I live nearby, I myself had seen it and remember its pattern very well,” he said.

Pawan Sharma, honorary warden and chief of the Resqink Association of Wildlife Welfare, said none of the four animals captured earlier were responsible for the attack on October 24.

“The first leopard was C-55, which was caught far from the site of attack. The Rossette patterns of all the animals that were captured later also didn’t match with that of the suspected animal, therefore some of them were released in their natural habitat,” Sharma told The Indian Express.